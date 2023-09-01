Kohat Cement reports 18% increase in sales in FY23

01 September 2023

Kohat Cement Company (KOHC) has reported sales of PKR38.92bn (US$126.9m) in the fiscal year ending 30 June 2023 (FY23), marking an 18.4 per cent increase on the previous year. Gross profit over the same period advanced by 6.3 per cent from PKR9.8bn to PKR10.4bn, while profit after tax saw a 15.9 per cent improvement from PKR5.02bn in FY22 to PKR5.82bn in FY23. Earnings per share over the same timeframe expanded by 15.9 per cent from PKR25.01 to PKR28.98.



KOHC has also successfully installed and commissioned a 10MW on-grid solar power plant at its plant in Kohat. The Board of Directors has further approved the setting up of an additional on-grid solar power plant with up to 15MW generation capacity at the same site.

