CIMAF constructing calcined clay plant in Burkina Faso

08 September 2023

CIMAF, part of the Omnium des Industries et de la Promotion (OIP) group, is constructing a calcined clay quarry 60km northwest of the existing CIMAF Bobo Dioulasso grinding plant and installation of an additional calcined clay processing line.

In 2021 the group began development of a new Corporate Sustainability Framework which includes a group decarbonisation programme with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The IFC announced it would provide a loan of up to EUR45m to four CIMAF subsidiaries in the form of a “green loan” to fund the calcined clay plant, the construction of captive photovoltaic (PV) solar plants in the vicinity of three existing grinding facilities (CIMAF Chad - 4MW, CIMAF Burkina Faso 5 MW, and CIMAF Mali 7MW).

