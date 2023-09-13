Saipem launches its first industrialised product for carbon capture

13 September 2023

Saipem has launched Bluenzyme™, an innovative pre-engineered line of CO 2 capture solutions based on the proprietary enzymatic technology “CO 2 Solutions by Saipem”, with the release of the first industrialised product, Bluenzyme™ 200, a ready-to-use package aimed at small and medium emitters, which has a nominal capture capacity of 200tpd of CO 2 .

The “CO 2 Solutions by SAIPEM” technology that characterises how Bluenzyme™ works, uses a non-toxic, non-volatile solvent based on the use of the carbonic anhydrase enzyme, the most powerful natural catalyst for the capture of CO 2 , which is naturally present in the human body and in all living organisms for the organic exchange of CO 2 during respiration. After an in-depth analysis of how this natural enzyme works, Saipem developed a high-performance industrial solution for CO 2 capture that is more environmentally sustainable than traditional processes and more cost-effective. This is possible because the technology is suitable for the use of recoverable heat from low-temperature sources.

BluenzymeTM is a plug-and-play system designed for different industrial sectors including oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy and cement production, and, in general, for hard-to-abate sectors whose decarbonisation represents an important milestone and challenge for the achievement of carbon neutrality targets. The product is applied to post-combustion emissions from new or existing plants.

Bluenzyme™ is a modular and flexible product, easily adaptable to any plant thanks to its compact design. The modules are manufactured off-site, with standardised production processes and stringent quality controls, and are then installed on-site. This modular approach and the adoption of a dedicated supply chain reduce project execution time, costs, and risks, making Bluenzyme™ a cost-effective, sustainable and rapidly-available industrial solution.

Fabrizio Botta, chief commercial officer at Saipem, commented: "We are proud to be able to offer our customers the Bluenzyme™ 200 solution, an off-the-shelf product based on proprietary technology that is the result of our relentless commitment to research and development of increasingly flexible, efficient and sustainable solutions. Bluenzyme™ 200 represents a concrete solution to allow companies to reach their ESG goals and move closer to the target of a zero-carbon future that Saipem is striving to achieve."

