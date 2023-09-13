CEMEX receives first Putzmeister iONTRON ready-mix trucks

13 September 2023

CEMEX will start delivering ready-mixed concrete to German construction sites with zero exhaust emissions during the start of September 2023. CEMEX has received two all-electric iONTRON mixer trucks at the site of construction equipment manufacturer Putzmeister in Wandlitz, Brandenburg, in Germany.

The two vehicles are the first from the manufacturer Putzmeister to be delivered to CEMEXglobally. They will be used in the ready-mix concrete plants in Spandau and Hohenschönhausen. "We are reducing emissions throughout our value chain and transport plays an important role in this. For example, we are investing in the electrification of our vehicle fleet at our sites throughout Germany," said Marcel Busch, Director Materials at CEMEX Germany. "Additionally, the iONTRON eMixer offers high safety standards and noise emissions."

The iONTRON eMixer is fully electrically powered, reducing carbon emissions by up to 100 per cent depending on the local electricity mix. During vehicle operation itself, the 315kW e-motor produces no carbon emissions, either when driving to or working on the construction site, which can help urban air quality. The noise level is also significantly reduced by the electric drive. The almost silent driving operation offers advantages especially where strict noise protection regulations apply, such as in conurbations. The payload is the same as that of a conventional truck mixer.

This project is part of CEMEX’s Future in Action programme, which focusses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO₂ company by 2050.



