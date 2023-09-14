Dome Technology completes Davenport cement DomeSilo project

14 September 2023

Continental Cement Co (Summit Materials) has built another DomeSilo with Dome Technology, this time at its Davenport, Iowa, USA facility. The DomeSilo can store 125,000stof cement powder, and according to Dome Technology’s records, the structure is among the largest-capacity cement storage facilities in the world, said Dome Technology sales manager, Lane Roberts.



The dome size is a response to demand that has been building for the past decade. CCC Davenport ran short on storage for many years, resulting in cement being loaded on barges and stored on the river. Over the past decade, CCC has stored significant amounts of cement each year, resulting in substantial demurrage costs. With demand for cement and barge demurrage costs increasing each year, Summit Materials and Continental Cement were confident that now was the time to invest in larger, more permanent storage.



“CCC will reduce its demurrage costs for cement storage on the river and eliminate the need to curtail production or shut down the plant. This helps to ensure we have sufficient cement to ship coming out of the winter months into the busy spring and summer seasons,” Continental Cement Co plant manager, Shawn Mages said. The DomeSilo is 50.29m (165ft) in diameter and 52.27m (171.5ft) tall. An FLSmidth Ful-Floor™ pneumatic reclaim system moves product, and the dome’s floor is faceted with slopes in four directions, moving cement to the centre of the dome to a single tunnel that is 4.26m (14ft) wide and 0.61m (12ft tall). The cement is reclaimed at 350stph.



Dome Technology’s scope of work also included construction of a mechanical/electrical building and overseeing site preparation and earth work. The team demolished three bays of an existing building to clear way for the dome and the new mechanical/electrical building.

Published under