Finnsement appoints new operational and commercial director

15 September 2023

Tommy Ranta has been appointed operational and commercial director at Finnsementti. Mr Ranta, who previously worked as production manager and factory manager at the Pargas plant in Parainen, will now be responsible not only for production but also sales, procurement and technical development. Mr Ranta is a member of Finnsement's management team and reports to the CEO.

“My goal is to continue developing our operations, such as promoting emission reduction measures and digitisation. The development of quality and new products is best achieved in cooperation with our customers. I also consider it important to further strengthen an open company culture,” said Mr Ranta.

