Humboldt Wedag India wins Deccan Cements Ltd's grinding expansion project

15 September 2023

Deccan Cements Ltd has awarded Humboldt Wedag India (a KHD company) a contract to increase capacity at an existing Bhavinipuram clinker grinding plant in India. The upgrade will also allow the company to produce both ordinary Portland and pozzolana Portland cements (OPC and PPC) on the same mill.

The plant currently comprises a single ball mill producing 155tph of OPC at 2900 Blaine. Following the upgrade, capacity will increase to 310tph of OPC at 3200 Blaine and 370tph of PPC at 3600 Blaine. Scope of supply includes a roller press, static V-separator, and SKS VC dynamic separator, as well as other associated auxiliary equipment. We are also providing design, engineering, and supply of electrical and instrumentation (automation) equipment.

“We are pleased to announce this contract with Deccan Cements Ltd, a major cement producer in South India. It represents another vote of confidence in our technology and expertise within the strong Indian Cement Industry. We are now looking forward to working with the group to successfully realize this project,” said Ashok Kumar Dembla, managing director of Humboldt Wedag India.

