ACC commences production at Ametha plant

15 September 2023

ACC, part of the Adani Group, has begun clinker production at its new Ametha cement plant in Madhya Pradesh, India, reports Business Line. The integrated works has a 3.3Mta clinker capacity and 1Mta cement capacity. The greenfield project takes ACC’s overall cement production capacity to 37Mta. It also boasts a 16.3MW waste heat recovery system and has the potential to use up to 15 per cent alternative fuels and raw materials.

According to Ajay Kapur, CEO of the cement business at ACC, the new facility forms part of the company’s growth strategy for the cement business, enabling it to meet evolving demand while also upholding quality.

