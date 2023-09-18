CRH gains AAA rating for ESG performance

CRH has received an ‘AAA’ rating from MSCI Inc, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. MSCI evaluates how companies manage their ESG risks and opportunities relative to peers, and CRH has been recognised as an industry leader.

According to CRH, it has achieved an ‘AAA’ rating from MSCI every year since 2014, an achievement that remains unmatched in its sector. “CRH’s sustainability leadership is a core strength of our business and a great example of how our teams are standing together to reinvent the way our world is built,” said the cement producer.

