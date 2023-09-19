Lucky Cement announces three new green power projects

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement has announced further investments in green power to help reduce its dependence on imported fuel. According to Business Recorder, the cement producer is launching three new renewable projects with a total power generation capacity of 37.6MW, in addition to the 25MW and 34MW solar power projects recently commissioned at its Karachi and Pezu plants, respectively.



The new investments include a 28.8MW captive wind power plant at its Karachi works, a 6.3MW solar power project also at its Karachi plant, and another 2.5MW solar power project at its Pezu unit. The three projects represent an investment of PKR11bn (US$37.6m). The first is due for completion at the end of FY23-24, with the other two projects due to complete in the third quarter of FY23-24.



“Keeping up with our commitment towards sustainable environment practices, the contribution of renewable energy in the power mix will significantly increase after the completion of the above-mentioned projects,” said Lucky Cement in a statement. “The company’s initiatives for investment in renewable energy projects will play a key role in cost savings as well as reduction of country’s reliance on imported fuel.”

