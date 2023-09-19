CEMEX joins UN Forward Faster initiative

19 September 2023

CEMEX has reaffirmed its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through a series of collaborative efforts that seek to accelerate progress and inspire others in the private sector. Among these efforts are CEMEX’s participation in the UN’s Forward Faster initiative.

Launched in September 2023 during the UN General Assembly week, the Forward Faster initiative aims to bring businesses together to accelerate their contribution to society in five action areas —gender equality, climate action, living wage, finance & investment, and water resilience. CEMEX was invited to join due to its “leadership on Sustainable Finance, Just Transition, Climate, and other issues,” according to the company.



“Our company is committed to building a better future, one that is more sustainable, circular, and creates a supportive environment for people to thrive,” said Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX. “The SDGs provide a great blueprint to effect this change, but progress is not happening fast enough. The public and private sectors must join to map an equitable transition to the sustainable world of tomorrow.”



CEMEX is also leading the UN Global Compact (UNGC)’s Sustainable Supplier Impact Program, which aims to increase the contribution to sustainable development of small and medium enterprises in CEMEX’s supply chain. From April to August of this year, over 100 of CEMEX’s suppliers came together to learn about the UNGC’s ten principles, identify gaps, and build action plans to close them.

