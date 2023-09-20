Holcim invests in digital construction tech company

20 September 2023

Holcim invests in Nanolike, an innovative company bringing new logistics solutions to the building industry. Nanolike’s pioneering technology optimises the way building materials are stored, distributed and delivered, enhancing service quality, delivery efficiency and environmental responsibility. The investment builds on Holcim’s commitment to build better with less through innovative digital technologies, from operations and distribution to building solutions and customer experience.

Edelio Bermejo, head of Global R&D, said: “At Holcim we are accelerating new technologies and solutions across our entire value chain to drive more efficient and sustainable operations. Nanolike has successfully demonstrated its ability to bring innovative logistics solutions to the construction industry. Through this strategic partnership, we are bringing technology and sustainability together to decarbonise building for a net-zero future.”

Nanolike’s robust plug-and-play SiloConnect® solution can be easily deployed at any time, enabling consistent inventory of cement levels while preserving ongoing production and optimising logistics processes. Holcim’s investment marks the beginning of a collaboration to deploy thousands of sensors, connecting silos worldwide over the next three years.

