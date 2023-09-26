Taiwan Cement plant has 107MWh battery commissioned

Nhoa Energy, a unit of Nhoa SA, formerly Engie EPS, has announced the commissioning of a 107.3MWh energy storage project at a Chinese plant of Taiwan Cement Group (TCC Group). Announcing the system's completion recently, TCC Group said Nhoa Energy had designed and developed the 43.2MW energy storage system.

Located at TCC Group’s Yingde plant in Guangdong province, the battery is the main part of one of the largest industrial microgrids, Nhoa, which is majority owned by TCC. The Nhoa Energy project is expected to store about 46MkWh of electricity per year, providing flexibility services which can save electricity up to CNY21.3m (US$2.19m) per year.

The battery system works in conjunction with 42MW of WHR systems and 8MWp of solar at the cement plant. It will manage the peaks in energy demand and act as a back-up for critical equipment. The project will help TCC Group achieve its carbon reduction goals. As it aligns with the Guangdong provincial government’s energy storage development policy, the project will receive annual subsidies.

