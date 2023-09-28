Regal Rexnord to be acquired by WEG SA

Regal Rexnord Corp has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Industrial Motors and Generators businesses that comprise the majority of its Industrial Systems segment to WEG, through certain subsidiaries of WEG SA, for total consideration of US$400m. The closing of the transaction, which is subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and meeting customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the 1H24.

Regal Rexnord CEO, Louis Pinkham, commented on the agreement: "After a thorough strategic review, we believe this transaction with WEG will be a true win-win for both companies' principal stakeholders. The sale of our Industrial Motors and Generators businesses is consistent with our strategy of focusing the portfolio on products, sub-systems, end markets and/or applications where we can achieve GDP-plus growth rates and gross margins above 35 per cent. While we have made significant progress improving the growth prospects and margins at these businesses, we believe that WEG is in a better position to accelerate their performance going forward."

Mr Pinkham continued, "Consistent with our previously stated capital deployment intentions, all available net proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce our debt. In combination with Regal Rexnord's strong expected organic cash flow generation, we remain on track to reduce our net leverage ratio to below 2.5x by 2025."

He concluded, "I would also like to thank our associates at Industrial Systems for their many contributions to Regal Rexnord over the years. I believe the transaction with WEG will create new opportunities for our talented associates in the Motors & Generators businesses."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Regal Rexnord, and Godfrey & Kahn, SC is serving as legal counsel.

