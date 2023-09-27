Titan and Orcan energy form clean energy partnership

27 September 2023

Titan Cement Group and Orcan Energy, the leading cleantech company turning waste heat into clean electricity, have announced an innovation partnership. Together, the partners will explore the development and deployment of an innovative modular clean energy solution that will convert waste heat into clean and affordable electricity. This efficient solution has the potential to accelerate project implementations and at the same time reduce costs, Claims Titan.

Samir Cairae, CTO of Titan, said: “We have a strong ambition to reduce specific Scope 2 emissions by around 58 per cent by 2030 from a 2020 base year. The collaboration with our waste heat recovery partner Orcan Energy has the potential to transform waste heat into zero-carbon clean energy, with a novel but well-proven modular approach, aiming at a significant reduction of emissions coupled with immediate financial gains. Additionally, the innovative business model could be a step towards a partnership-driven ecosystem, in the face of rapid changes in decarbonisation and digitisation technologies."

Dr Andreas Sichert, CEO of Orcan Energy, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Titan for utilising their vast and valuable waste heat resources. Our technology will help not only to reach the Group’s extraordinary decarbonisation ambitions but also to significantly save electricity expenses. Titan is a remarkable player in the cement industry, constantly building the business while at the same time proactively pushing sustainability initiatives. We are here to combine both worlds: business and sustainability. Our modular approach will allow Titan to flexibly respond to outside changes in uncertain times.”

This collaboration aims to undertake a comprehensive assessment of deploying Orcan Energy's waste heat-to-power solutions across Titan Group's facilities as a first step. The assessment encompasses a thorough pilot site evaluation, starting with several plants of the Group. Orcan Energy’s modules can be installed in several applications. In the first step, the focus will be on the preheater and the clinker cooler, either combined or without any link between the two heat sources to stay flexible towards future developments. Additionally, both parties will explore other potential areas of cooperation and the development of a more strategic alliance.

Published under