Titan sets out growth targets for 2026

02 October 2023

Members of Titan Cement International SA’s management team have presented the company’s strategic directions and growth targets set for 2026, that aim to shape the future of the group and drive long-term stakeholders’ value.

Based on a performance-driven local operating model and supported by fast-paced execution, the company sets its strategic priorities for capturing green growth during the period 2023-26. “Strengthen the portfolio by growing our US and Europe attractive positions: we will focus on improving the efficiency of our supply chains, sales coverage and on strengthening the value chain integration in concrete and aggregates in all markets.

“Accelerate the time to market of new green products and cementitious solutions: we will develop synergies and capabilities to achieve a leading position in new materials and green products, investing in sourcing and trading activities in low-carbon blended cements, and supplementary cementitious materials.



“Apply Digital and New Technologies: we aim to remain pioneers in the digitalisation of the manufacturing process but simultaneously extend our capabilities in developing a next-generation operating model to optimise customer experience, resource efficiency and productivity. Through an ecosystem of constant innovation, we will further harness the power that new industrial technologies can offer,” said a Titan Cement statement.

Marcel Cobuz, chair of the Group Executive Committee, added: “We are excited to present today Titan’s 2026 Strategic Directions for Green Growth and the targets for the period 2023-26. Building upon the recent great financial results, we lay down the Strategic Priorities for capturing growth in the following years, committing to becoming a leading provider of building materials solutions everywhere we operate, delivering long term value to our stakeholders."

Driven by the aforementioned strategic priorities, the company has set growth targets for the 2023-26 period, covering financial and non-financial performance, aiming to deliver sustainable growth and bring value to all stakeholders.

Titan’s “Green Growth: Strategic Directions 2026” targets for the 2023-2026 period are:

● Sales to reach EUR3bn

● Annual EBITDA growth of more than 10 per cent

● Return On Average Capital Employed (ROACE) of more than 12 per cent

● Earnings per share (EPS) of EUR3/share

● Credit rating of not below BB+

● Leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) between 1.5x and 2x

● Doubling low-carbon (less emissions by 25 per cent compared to ordinary Portland cement ) cement volumes by 2026 and achieving a reduction in emissions/ton cementitious material of more than 18 per cent, compared to 2020, to achieve 550Kg CO 2 /t

● Digitalisation of 100 per cent of the group’s cement manufacturing and concrete logistics.

Titan announced its strategic directions and growth targets for 2026 at its Investor Day in Athens, Greece, on 28 September 2023. A visit to the group’s Kamari cement plant, near Athens, followed the management presentations, showcasing part of the group’s modern asset base, new building materials solutions, decarbonisation initiatives and novel digital operating model. The Kamari cement plant has been recently awarded a grant on carbon capture cechnology investments.

