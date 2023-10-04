JSW Cement begins EV pilot project

04 October 2023

India-based JSW Cement has acquired five electric trucks from the Murugappa Group as part of a pilot project to transition to the use of EV trucks. According to JSW Cement, the trial is being carried out on the route of manufacturing operations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“JSW Cement has procured the current EV trucks from Murugappa Group. Upon successful completion of the pilot project, the company aims to transition to EV trucks to support its in-bound and out-bound logistics operations across all the manufacturing units,” the cement company said.

Published under