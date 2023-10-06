Jan Weckes becomes MD of SCHADE Lagertechnik

06 October 2023

Jan Weckes is taking on the leadership of SCHADE Lagertechnik, who has appointed him as its new managing director.

Previously, at IAS GmbH, an international technology leader in the construction of induction furnaces, and member of the SMS Group, Dr Weckes had taken responsibility for strengthening order intake and expanding strategic teamwork within the group of companies. During his tenure at MBE Coal & Minerals Technology he was responsible for developing its global sales and marketing activities. In both of these positions there was an equally important emphasis on new equipment and service business. Dr Weckes gathered experience in the industries and markets relevant to SCHADE products and services when he was on international assignments with Outotec GmbH.

Dr Jan Weckes is now consolidating his many years of experience into this new challenge, saying “SCHADE Lagertechnik is one of the international leaders in bulk materials stockyards and blending beds. The company has a long and distinguished history and is internationally recognised as a specialist in storage technology. I intend to build on this success, and continue to grow the business. A multitude of innovations, tailor-made technology based on sustainability, and a network of experts in sales and service, are three important pillars which will support this growth. I am very much looking forward to contributing my commitment and experience to the international SCHADE team.”

