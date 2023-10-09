Durkee plant orders new cement mill

09 October 2023

Ash Grove Cement (CRH) has announced plans to build a new cement mill at its cement plant in Durkee, Oregon, USA. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

The new cement mill will transform the Durkee plant, enabling it to produce low-carbon cement to meet the growing market demand for sustainable building materials. It will support multiple markets across the region by increasing capacity with no net increase in carbon emissions.

"The transition to low-carbon cement production and reducing our environmental footprint is a top priority for Ash Grove Cement. We are always seeking new ways to improve our sustainability performance while providing high-quality cement solutions to our customers. This state-of-the-art finish mill at our Durkee plant will strengthen Ash Grove's position as a leader in low-carbon cement across the Western United States," stated Ash Grove President, Serge Schmidt.

Low-carbon cements are a more sustainable solution that can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 30 per cent. These products have been used globally for more than 20 years and are recognised by multiple state DOTs, AASHTO, FHWA, FAA, ASTM, and ACI regulatory agencies. They are also essential to meeting goals defined in the Portland Cement Association’s Roadmap to Sustainability.

Published under