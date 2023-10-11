Cement Australia signs haulage agreement with Pacific National

Cement Australia has signed a three-year rail haulage agreement with Pacific National for the movement of cementitious materials across Australia. Pacific National will transport cement, sand, fly ash, slag and lime between Australia’s major cities and throughout North Queensland, on behalf of Cement Australia, using interstate and inter-city transportation.
Compared to road transportation, rail haulage is more fuel efficient, therefore offering a transport system with lower emissions. According to Paul Scurrah, chief executive, Pacific National, its customers benefit from being able to access the ‘length and breadth’ of the company’s national network, as well as the ability to quickly scale up rail freight operations to meet demand.
