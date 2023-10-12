CEMEX supplies Vertua to the world's largest medical complex

CEMEX is providing more than 20,000 cubic yards of Vertua lower-carbon concrete for Houston Methodist’s Centennial Tower, the newest addition to the largest medical complex in the world. The 26-story tower, expected to begin a phased opening in 2027, will house a new and expanded emergency department, enhanced imaging services, and space for additional hospital beds. CEMEX has already supplied 11,000 cubic yards for the tower’s foundation.



“CEMEX’s purpose of building a better future comes to life when we participate in projects that improve people’s quality of life, particularly in the area of health services, in the communities in which we serve,” said Jaime Muguiro, president of CEMEX USA. “Not only are we providing expert logistics and resilient materials, but we are also providing an alternative to lower the carbon footprint of the project with our more sustainable solutions.”



Supplying concrete for the tower’s foundation had several logistical challenges that CEMEX collaborated with contractor Vaughn Construction to solve. The massive pour had to happen in the middle of the busy medical centre without interrupting surrounding emergency services. CEMEX was able to pour safely for 20 continuous hours without affecting access to the medical centre.



Vertua is a specialised portfolio of sustainable, high-quality construction products designed to have a significant positive impact on the planet. Vertua allows builders to tailor their projects' sustainable characteristics through its five specific and measurable attributes: lower carbon, energy efficiency, water conservation, recycled materials, and design optimisation, says CEMEX.

