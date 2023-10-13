Universal Cement reports 11% increase in 9M revenue

ICR Newsroom By 13 October 2023

Taiwan-based Universal Cement Corp report a 3.6 per cent advance in revenues to TWD618.592m (US$19.28m) in September 2023 from TWD597.159m in September 2022.



In the January-September 2023 period the company increased its revenue by 11.1 per cent to TWD5627.754m from TWD5063.948m in the 9M22.

