Aggregate Industries harnesses AI to improve tanker driver safety

12 October 2023

Aggregate Industries, working with its partner Lomas Distribution, has become the first cement manufacturer in the UK to install new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to prevent cement tanker drivers from falling asleep at the wheel. The Driver Status Monitoring System, developed by Spillard Vehicle Safety Systems, uses a range of in-cab cameras and sensors to actively detect driver fatigue.

The intelligent algorithm helps track and detect eye movements like rapid blinking, facial features and any other signs of fatigue – triggering an alarm which continues to sound until the vehicle comes to a stop. It can also detect a range of unsafe activity such as mobile phone use, smoking, lane deviation and not wearing a seatbelt. The blackbox system also triggers a remote alarm back at a transport base.

It is the latest addition to the cement manufacturer’s tanker fleet, which also includes remote access controls, emergency stop functions, collision and lane departure warnings. The fleet of 50 strong 44t bulk tankers carry cement from the Cauldon cement plant in Staffordshire to delivery sites across the UK.

Matt Owen, supply chain manager in Aggregate Industries’ Cement division, said: “Health and safety is a massive priority for us as a company and the industry so anything that can serve to continuously improve our approach to it is very welcome. Driver fatigue is always a potential issue across any business involved in transport and fleet so we’re delighted to be utilising the latest technology with our partners to ensure that everyone gets safely home from work.”

