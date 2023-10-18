PPC opens new Highveld blending plant

South Africa’s PPC has opened its new Highveld blending plant in Emalahleni in the Mpumalanga province. According to the company, the new facility demonstrates PPC’s ongoing commitment to improving efficiencies, reducing turnaround times, and delivering excellence to all stakeholders in the Highveld region.



“The opening of this Highveld plant allows us to optimise our logistics through localisation, which is imperative in reducing transport costs and minimising transport-induced carbon emissions,” said Bheki Mthembu, head of PPC’s inland business unit.



The new plant will not only enable PPC to make smaller delivery runs, thereby serving micro-enterprises that cannot afford large materials loads, it will also help PPC meet its decarbonisation goals by achieving lower overall CO 2 emissions/t of cement through the optimum use of fly ash, reducing the clinker content in its cement.



Despite only officially opening on 1 August this year, the Highveld plant is already running at around 68 per cent of capacity.

