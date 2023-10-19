PPC Zimbabwe managing director steps down

PPC Zimbabwe Ltd has announced the resignation of its managing director, Kelibone Masiyane. Mr Masiyane joined the company in 1994 as a trainee electrical engineer at the Colleen Bawn plant, before becoming manager of both that and the Bulawayo plant in 2009. He was appointed managing director of PPC in 2016, reports Chronicle.



“After 29 years of service at PPC Zimbabwe Limited, seven years of which were spent at the helm of the company, Mr Kelibone Masiyane informed the board of the company of his intention to step down as managing director of the company,” said PPC. Mr Masiyane will oversee transitional arrangements until 31 December 2023 when Mr Albert Sigei will replace him with effect from 1 January 2024.

