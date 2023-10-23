Heidelberg Materials raises full-year outlook

In the course of preparing its quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2023, Heidelberg Materials has announced preliminary 3Q23 results above current capital market expectations. Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara Research on 18 October 2023. Preliminary financial figures from the cement producer’s quarterly statement for January to September 2023 show:

Preliminary revenue amounts to EUR5611m (previous year: EUR5852m) in the 3Q23. The capital market expects EUR5694m for this figure.

The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (operating EBITDA) amounts to EUR1393m (previous year: EUR1193m) in the 3Q23. The capital market expects EUR1281m for this figure.

The preliminary result from current operations (operating EBIT) amounts to EUR1080m (previous year: EUR874m) in the 3Q23. The capital market expects EUR972m for this figure.

Against this backdrop, Heidelberg Materials has raised its outlook for the 2023 financial year. While Heidelberg Materials continues to expect a moderate increase in revenue (excluding scope and exchange rate effects) compared with the previous year, it now expects a result from current operations of EUR2.85bn to EUR3.0bn (previous outlook: EUR2.7bn to EUR2.9bn).

The company’s financial figures for January to September will be published on 2 November 2023.

