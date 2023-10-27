WCA director calls for industry to decarbonise now

The World Cement Association’s (WCA) Director, Ali Emir Adiguzel, addressed a gathering of distinguished industry leaders on Tuesday at the WCA's 6th Annual Conference, taking place in Dubai on 24-25 October. During his speech, he highlighted the current state of the global cement industry, emphasising the challenges it faces. Mr Adiguzel underlined that the industry is grappling with a significant surplus, saying: "We have enough cement for the next 25 years."

While it was anticipated that cement volumes would remain subdued, global demand has substantially weakened. Although the industry has successfully passed on the increased cost prices to its customers, particularly in mature markets in Europe (+15 per cent), the primary challenge facing the cement industry today is meeting stringent emission targets and embracing carbon capture technologies.

"Despite our achievements, there is more work to be done in the years to come. To reach our Net Zero goal by 2050, we must significantly reduce carbon emissions. The technologies and mechanisms for this endeavour appear available, though currently minuscule and not economically fully feasible. Regulatory frameworks must evolve to minimise costs for end customers. Collaboration between the private and public sectors is imperative to facilitate carbon reduction," said Mr Adiguzel.

Mr Adiguzel stressed the urgency by stating: "The time to act is now. We possess the tools, knowledge, and commitment to transform this vision into reality. Together, we can make substantial strides towards shaping a sustainable future for the cement industry and, by extension, our planet."

