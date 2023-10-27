ACC Ltd reports YoY rise in revenue

India’s ACC Ltd has reported total income of INR46,425.3m (US$557.7m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, down from INR52,793.5m in the previous quarter but up from INR40,561.6m in the same period a year earlier.

Profit after tax came in at INR3842.9m in the September 2023 quarter, compared to a INR4639.3m profit in the previous quarter but a loss of INR910.9m in the September 2022 quarter. Total expenses in the quarter ended 30 September 2023 came in at INR41,269.5m, down from INR46,562.6m in the previous quarter, and down marginally from INR41,621.9m in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Earnings per share advanced from a loss of INR4.85 in the September 2022 quarter to a gain of INR24.64 in the quarter ended 30 June 2023, followed by a gain of INR20.41 in the quarter ended 30 September 2023. The cement segment saw total revenue from operations of INR41,512.9m in the September 2023 quarter, up from INR36,912m in the same period a year earlier.

