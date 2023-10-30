Power Cement reports losses in 1QFY23-24

Power Cement Ltd in Pakistan announced its financial results for 1QFY23-24 on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website. It posted a loss after tax of PKR540m (US$1.94m) during this period, compared to a loss of PKR271m in 1QFY23. The increased sales could not bring profit to the company account.

The company's sales increased to PKR9.73bn in 1QFY23-24 from PKR5.57bn in the year-ago period. Similarly, the cost of sales also increased to PKR7.29bn from PKR4.76bn. It incurred a higher distribution cost of PKR919m against PKR392m. The administrative expenses increased by PKR112m from PKR74m during this period.

