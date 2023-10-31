Holcim signs power agreement with Berde Renewables

31 October 2023

Holcim Philippines has signed a power purchase agreement with Berde Renewables, a distributed energy platform of I Squared Capital.



Holcim will use solar rooftop projects on its Bulacan and La Union plants with a combined capacity of 5.5MWp and an annual generation of approximately 7.8GWh.



Holcim Philippines president and CEO, Horia Adrian, said the project is a significant decarbonisation milestone, “reducing our carbon footprint by more than 20 percent since 2018, with our focus on blended cements, alternative fuels and raw materials, and operational efficiency.”



Patrick Zhu, CEO of Berde Renewables, said Berde Renewables is proud to partner with Holcim to deliver clean energy to their plants and support their decarbonisation goals. “We will combine our end-to-end in-house capabilities, from project development and construction to operations, with I Squared’s global experience investing in close to 5.8GW of renewable energy assets, to deliver green energy for corporates in the Philippines,” he said.

The rooftop solar facilities are expected to be commissioned in 2024 and forecast to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5500tpa of CO 2 .

