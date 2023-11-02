Crown Cement earns BDT610.34m in FY22-23

02 November 2023

For the July 2022-June 2023 financial year, Bangladesh cement producer, Crown Cement earned BDT610.34m (US$5.54m) against the loss of BDT229.27m incurred in FY21-22 (July 2021-June 2022). This was possible due to robust sales growth and increased product prices.

In FY21-22 the company incurred losses due to rising raw material costs, foreign exchange losses and increased freight charges, Company Secretary, Md Mozharul Islam, told media and added that the growth in sales volume by 7.3 per cent and a substantial increase of 17.8 per cent in product price contributed to the company's profit in FY22-23.

Expansion

The company commenced construction of the sixth unit at the existing plant site in West Mukterpur, Munshiganj, with a capacity of 8000tpd to increase the overall capacity of the company from the current 11,000tpd to 19,000tpd at an estimated cost of BDT7.7bn, according to the last year report, but no completion date has revealed.

Published under