Chattanooga plant celebrates 100-year anniversary

02 November 2023

Buzzi Unicem USA’s Chattanooga plant observed its 100th anniversary with a celebration held at the Chattanooga Convention Center this past weekend. Over 300 current employees, retirees, customers and other special guests attended the event.



Highlights of the event included a history walk featuring photos and historical facts about the plant over the years, and the Nervi exhibit, displaying the work of Pier Luigi Nervi, the Italian architect who used reinforced concrete in his designs. Attendees also enjoyed tours of the Chattanooga Plant, giving guests an insider’s view of cement plant operations.

