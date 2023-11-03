ClimeCo leads development of low-carbon cement protocol

03 November 2023

ClimeCo, a leading global sustainability company, recently leveraged its industrial and methodology expertise to lead the development of Climate Action Reserve’s (CAR) new US Low Carbon Cement Protocol. The protocol establishes a first-of-its-kind pathway to generate voluntary carbon credits from the production of novel and under-utilised alternative cementitious materials (ACMs) and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

Funds generated by these credits will be used to incentivise the production and scaled use of innovative, less carbon-intensive materials to meet growing demand, reduce emissions and help enable exponential positive change. Over the course of more than 18 months, ClimeCo worked closely with numerous stakeholders, including Eco Materials Technologies and the Portland Cement Association, to create, seek comment and refine this important effort.

Traditional SCMs are declining in supply, making them difficult to source for many cement and concrete manufacturers. The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has determined that the sector cannot scale low-carbon cement to the degree required to meet targets without additional financing.

The protocol creates a tested and valid pathway for companies to generate voluntary carbon credits and direct much-needed funds to the production of additional cementitious materials that can fill the worsening supply void and create the scale necessary to displace carbon-intensive cement manufacturing.

Dedicated to transparency and genuine impact, ClimeCo and its partners worked to ensure that the protocol follows strict rules on additions, permanence, ownership and quantification in generating and awarding offsets. To earn credits, manufacturers must produce usable materials that are widely recognised as beyond business-as-usual and surpass regulatory requirements. Eligible components include natural pozzolans (like volcanic ash), calcined clay, rice husk ash, and harvested and beneficiated coal ash, which has the added benefit of cleaning landfills.

“While demand for cement has never been higher, it remains an exceptionally difficult-to-abate industry,” said ClimeCo President and CEO, Bill Flederbach. “This new protocol demonstrates the power of credible, validated and science-based voluntary carbon credits in greatly accelerating the pace and adoption of environmental reforms.”

