FOA call for compliance of the Axle Load Regime

06 November 2023

A public notice from the Fleet Operators Association (FOA) of Pakistan urges strict implementation of the axle load regime (ALR) and the National Trucking Policy to save human life while carrying cargo, including raw materials or finished goods for all industries, including cement.

The price of human life is invaluable. According to a report by the World Bank on Road Safety, accidents cost Pakistan US$12.55bn or about 4.5 per cent of GDP. The human and material losses can be reduced significantly if compliance with axle loads is implemented in letter and spirit.

A World Bank report said that Pakistan is far behind in safety management compared to the rest of the world. The logistics industry metrics (Logistics Performance Index-LPI) are far behind international and even regional countries, ranking 122 out of 160 countries on the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI). Iran, India and Bangladesh rank 64, 44 and 100, respectively. China stands at 26 on the LPL. The menace of overloading has already cost Pakistan thousands of lives and billions of dollars to its national exchequer by destroying and disrupting the supply chains of the country.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ministry of Communications, the National Highways Authority (NHA) and the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) are again requested to enforce the law of the land, “Axle Load Limit”, promulgated in National Highways Safely Ordinance, 2000 (NHSO2000).

Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan asks all loads in excess of limits must be offloaded immediately. This law must be enforced.

Published under