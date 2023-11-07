TPI Polene Plc achieves 5-star corporate governance rating

07 November 2023

Both TPI Polene Plc (TPIPL) and TPI Polene Power Plc (TPIPP) have achieved the five-star “Excellent” rating of its Corporate Governance Practices for the year 2023 as assessed by both the Institute of Directors (IOD) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and as published in their “Report of Thai Listed Companies for the Year 2023” (CGR 2023). This marks the first time that both TPIPL and TPIPP achieved the highest Corporate Governance rating in Thailand.

In a statement TPIPL and TPIPP said: “The group continuously strives to achieve the highest possible standards and adapt best industry practices in all aspects of our operations to advance our long term commitment to BCG Economy, sustainability precepts with the aim of creating long term shareholder value.”

Published under