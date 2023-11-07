JK Cement reports uptick in revenue

JK Cement Ltd has posted total revenue of INR25,984m (US$312.3m) in the three months ended 30 September 2023. This compares to INR21,584m in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax for the September 2023 quarter came in at INR1789m, up from INR1257m in the same quarter in 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per share over the same period advanced from INR16.15 to INR23.16. Meanwhile, total expenses expanded from INR19,912m to INR23,527m, driven by increases in the cost of materials, finance costs, power and fuel, and freight and forwarding expenses.

For the half year ended 30 September 2023, total revenue stood at INR52,513m, up from INR43,365m in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax remained steady at INR3056m in the half year ended 30 September 2022, on a par with the INR3052m seen in the following year. Total expenses, however, advanced from INR38,988m in the six months ended 30 September 2022 to INR47,971m in the same period a year later.

