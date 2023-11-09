Saint-Gobain signs solar energy agreement

Saint-Gobain has signed a 14-year renewable electricity supply agreement with Alpiq Energie France. The contract covers the purchase of electricity generated by two solar farms located in Moselle, northeast France. Alpiq Energie France will supply over 500GWh of solar electricity to Saint-Gobain over the course of the agreement. As a result, 11 Saint-Gobain plants in France will use 100 per cent solar electricity.

This contract is the third such agreement signed by Saint-Gobain in France. Combined, the three projects are expected to reduce Saint-Gobain's Scope 2 emissions in France by nearly 10 per cent in 2024 compared with 2017 levels.

