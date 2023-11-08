Shree Cement reports YoY revenue growth

Shree Cement Ltd has reported standalone unaudited revenue of INR47,107.1m (US$566m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, down from INR51,607.8m in the previous quarter but up from the INR39,374.9m posted in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Profit after tax in the September 2023 quarter came in at INR4913.3m, marking a decline from INR5811.2m in the previous quarter, and a significant increase from the INR1896m seen in the September 2022 quarter.

Expenses in the quarter ended 30 September 2023 stood at INR41,141.9m, compared to INR36,882m in the same period a year earlier, with the increase driven by cost of materials consumed, power and fuel, and purchases of stock-in-trade.

The six months ended 30 September 2023 saw revenue of INR98,714.9m, up from INR81,186m in the same quarter a year earlier. Profit after tax advanced from INR5051.5m in the September 2022 quarter to INR10,724.5m in the same period a year later. Expenses over the same timeframe advanced for INR74,573.6m to INR85,644.8m.

