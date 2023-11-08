CemNet.com » Cement News » Bangladesh surpassed the cement export target in 4MFY23-24

Bangladesh surpassed the cement export target in 4MFY23-24

08 November 2023


Bangladesh has recorded 101.8 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$5.59m in the first four months (July-October 2023) of FY23-24 from US$2.77m earned in the same four months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. A 20.2 per cent YoY also surpassed a target of US$4.65m for months. 

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. 

In the 4MFY23-24, Bangladesh saw total export revenue of all merchandise of US$17.44bn, up 3.5 per cent YoY. The full-year target stands at US$62bn.

