Holcim sets out European ambitions

08 November 2023

Holcim intends to drive profitable growth in Europe, reaching CHF10bn (US$11.1bn) in net sales and CHF1.6bn in EBIT by 2026 with increasing margins. According to the company, its ambition is to achieve annual organic growth of above four per cent in net sales and more than eight per cent in recurring EBIT to 2030 in Europe, while reducing CO 2 per net sales by 60 per cent compared to 2020.

Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe, said, “Europe offers the most advanced regulatory environment in the world to accelerate the transition to net zero, from the EU green deal to carbon pricing. Leveraging this platform in Europe, we are turning sustainable growth into profitable growth, with our ambitious decarbonisation roadmap delivering leading EBIT margins. I am excited to be offering our customers advanced sustainable building solutions to best meet their needs, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet.”

Across Europe, Holcim is accelerating carbon capture, utilisation and storage, with six full-scale projects funded by the European Union to capture over 5Mta CO 2 by 2030, while delivering high returns. Its European CCUS portfolio includes eight additional high-return projects in development.

Meeting its customers’ sustainability needs, Holcim is expanding its multi-billion brands delivering premium margins. By 2030, Holcim will grow its low-carbon cement ECOPlanet to reach more than 50 per cent of cement net sales, including 8Mt of ECOPlanet Zero, fully decarbonised cement. It will also grow its low-carbon concrete ECOPact to above 55 per cent of ready-mix net sales.

Making circularity a driver of profitable growth, Holcim plans to increase its ECOCycle® technology platform to 150 sites in Europe by 2030, to recycle 20Mt of construction demolition materials each year.





