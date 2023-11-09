Buzzi SpA announces consolidated 9M23 net sales of EUR3303m

09 November 2023

Buzzi SpA announced that consolidated net sales in the 9M23 were equal to EUR3303m, up 9.9 per cent compared to EUR3004m in 9M22. Cement and concrete volumes fell -8.1 and -12 per cent YoY, respectively, due to a significant contraction of demand in central and eastern Europe, and to a less marked weakness in Italy and the United States.

Cement and clinker sales of the group, in the first nine months of 2023, stood at 20.1Mt (21.9Mt in 9M22). Ready-mix concrete output reached 7.7Mm3 (8.8Mm3 in 9M22).

Regional sales results

In Italy combined net sales totalled EUR616.1m in the 3Q23, up 13.8 per cent on EUR541.5m in the 3Q22. German net sales reached EUR674.6m for the accounting period, up 11 per cent on the EUR607.7m achieved in the 3Q22.

Net sales in Poland achieved EUR121.7m, up 10.1 per cent from EUR110.5m in the 3Q22. The biggest growth was seen in Ukraine where net sales totalled EUR63.6m, up 33.8 per cent from EUR47.5m in the 3Q22. Russian net sales reached EUR226.5m, up 5.1 per cent from EUR215.5m in the 3Q22. Czech Republic and Slovakian net sales totalled EUR159.6m, up five per cent from EUR152m in the 3Q22.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg and The Netherlands net sales fell to EUR165.2m from EUR169.4m in the 3Q22, down 2.5 per cent.



US net sales totalled 1325.7m in the 3Q23, up 11.3 per cent from EUR1191m in the 3Q22 while in Mexico Buzzi posted net sales of EUR7766.4m in the 3Q23, up 38.7 per cent from the EUR552.7m in the 3Q22. Net sales in the Brazilian market totalled EUR296.9 per cent, down 0.4 per cent from the EUR298m in the 3Q22.

