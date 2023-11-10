Lafarge Africa reduces CO2 emissions through AF use

Lafarge Africa has reduced is CO 2 emissions from 595kg CO 2 /t in 2021 to 574kg CO 2 /t in 2022 through the use of alternative fuels and energy-efficient technologies. According to the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report, its global thermal substitution rate in 2022 stood at 13.5 per cent, compared to 9.4 per cent in 2021, reports This Day.

Prince Adebode Adefioye, chairman, Lafarge Africa, said, “I am delighted to present Lafarge Africa Plc’s latest Sustainability Report, highlighting our steadfast commitment to sustainability and our ongoing journey towards a greener future. The theme of this report, ‘Shaping a Greener Future through Innovation and Collaboration,’ encapsulates our dedication to fostering positive environmental and social impacts while upholding strong governance practices.

“The report emphasises Lafarge Africa’s exemplary performance across its four sustainability pillars, namely Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, Nature, and People, underscoring the company’s comprehensive approach to sustainable business practices.”

