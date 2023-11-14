JK Cement announces passing of Jitendra Singh

India’s JK Cement has announced the sudden passing of Jitendra Singh, its former chief information officer (CIO). Mr Singh suffered a heart attack on 12 November 2023, aged 56.

“We are deeply saddened in sharing the news of the sad demise of our former Chief Digital Officer Mr Jitendra Singh who took his last breath at Meerut on November 12, 2023. He had a cardiac arrest. May God give him eternal rest and family the strength to bear the great pain. His last rites shall be performed in Meerut today [13 November, 2023] around 1130am,” said the company in a statement. “He was a gem of a human being and associated with the JK Cement family from August 2016 to August 2023. He would always be in our thoughts and prayers. Our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the irreparable loss.”

