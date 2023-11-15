JK Lakshmi Cement prepares for calcined clay cement production

15 November 2023

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is poised to become the fist cement company in India and across Asia to start commercial production of Portland calcined clay limestone Cement (IS 18189:2023) or LC3. This is a milestone achievement since most of the cement will be supplied to Noida International Airport (NIA). This will reduce the carbon footprint of the airport project which is in collaboration with Zurich Airport International AG with their EPC as TATA Projects Ltd. This initiative aims to combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly airport.

The trial mix design is 50 per cent substitution of clinker 32 per cent calcined clay, 12 per cnet non-commercial grade limestone (raw crushed), six per cent gypsum. This was produced adhering to the existing Indian Standard Portland Calcined Clay Limestone Cement (IS 18189:2023).

The carbon footprint (ie CO 2 emissions/t of cement) from this specific project is up to 35 per cent CO 2 savings have been estimated with the reduction in coal usage as per pilot trials conducted by TARA. (Unpublished Data: OPC = 2.431Mt vs LC3 = 1.573Mt) The project has not yet defined a definite quantity as to how much CO 2 is saved in terms of the thermal dissociation of limestone (CaCO 3 ).

The calcined clay cement will be produced at JK Lakshmi Cement’s Jaykaypuram plant, Sirohi, Rajasthan, India. It is a 5Mta clinker plant currently with three kilns. However, the LC3 capacity is not yet known as it will be a future board decision. The capacity will be upgraded with retrofitting of one existing kiln or procuring a new one. The Board is waiting for commitments such as this from the public procurement side in India as well. The company its also awaiting confirmed orders from other interested clients to decide on the capacity of LC3 to be produced and sold (profitably). So that the capex and opex are viable in the long run. JK Cement has completed the procurement of the raw materials (clay and limestone, etc.)



Partnership

LC3 is an example of research and business collaboration between India and Switzerland complementing the 75 years of Indo-Swiss Partnership. With the support of the Honourable Swiss Ambassador to India and the Swiss Development and Cooperation in India, the project is one of the first of its kind in India, where demand for procuring low-carbon cement for a landmark infrastructure project will drive the decarbonisation of the construction industry of the country. This is in complete support towards India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) made at COP26 by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Earlier last year, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Technology and Action for Rural Advancement as Technology Partner had signed a long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) in decarbonising cement production to launch a counter-offensive against the impending adverse effects of climate change.

TARA Applied Research Centre extends technology transfer services driving innovations to industry and caters to the cement and concrete industry for turnkey feasibility studies in the uptake of LC3 from raw materials to actual production.

Published under