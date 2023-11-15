CEMEX Poland agrees renewable energy contract with Statkraft

CEMEX Poland has entered into a long-term contract with Statkraft for the supply of green electricity from renewable sources, which is confirmed and secured by the purchase of a Guarantees of Origin (GOs). The contract is based on the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) formula and covers energy supplies over a period of eight years starting 1 January 2025. The signed contract is expected to secure about 30 per cent of the annual energy needs of CEMEX Poland's plants.

Energy supplied to CEMEX plants under the signed contract will be supplied based on a portfolio of electricity from Polish wind and photovoltaic farms. It is worth noting that the signed contract is a so-called physical energy supply contract, covering the actual energy generated from a specific group of Polish generating units supplying green energy.

“The concluded contract is important for CEMEX on several levels. The contract ensures stable supply of a large volume of electricity, while at the same time securing a guaranteed, predictable level of prices for supplied energy in the long term. This is particularly important in the context of the rapid and unpredictable changes in energy prices on the European and Polish energy markets recorded in the last several months. In addition, the partnership with Statkraft is crucial in the context of achieving the CEMEX Group's sustainability goals. After all, sourcing energy from renewable sources enables a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of our production facilities," said Tadeusz Radzięciak, director cement operations and CEMEX Polska Board Member.

The contract covers energy supply in the "baseload" product, which guarantees stable supply, of fixed amounts of energy at each hour of the day for the duration of the contract. From the point of view of both the power generator and the end user, this is the most advanced product structure in the energy market today. In addition, the contract provides greater diversification of CEMEX Poland's energy purchasing portfolio.

Poland is the second country in the CEMEX group in Europe, after Spain, to have such a contract.

