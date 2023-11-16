IKN cooler close to commissioning at Malogoszcz plant

16 November 2023

Commissioning of the new IKN cooler at the Malogoszcz cement plant in Poland is about to start. After the start-up, this new modern clinker production line will replace the three existing lines and reduce the plant’s CO 2 emissions by 20per cent and energy consumption by 33 per cent.

The Malogoszcz plant’s new clinker line will have a capacity of 3700tpd. Holcim's US$100m modernisation project at the Polish plant includes a new, more efficient installation of alternative fuels. This will allow greater use of biomass based on renewable energy sources from furniture or paper industries. Secondary dust emissions will also be reduced by rebuilding raw material storage facilities and unloading terminals. The upgrade is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2023.

