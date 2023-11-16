M2Linx Design SL wins Algerian order for truck bag loader

M2Linx Design SL has been awarded an order for the integration of a truck bag loader at one of Lafarge’s cement plants in Algeria.

The truck bag loader (TBL) has been chosen by Lafarge Group to optimise its operational systems and streamline product distribution at its operations in the north African country.

M2Linx Design SL claims that its industrial communication systems and state-of-the-art equipment programming allow the company to create a seamless connection between technology and industrial operations.

