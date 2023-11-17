Holcim US rebrand reaches Atlanta

17 November 2023

Holcim US has announced that the expansion of its rebrand has now touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, one of its major cement distribution markets. The transition will see the company refresh its branding and renew its commitment to sustainability as part of the global focus on becoming a net-zero company.

With cement terminals in Cartersville, Duluth and Covington, Georgia, the rebranding initiative reinforces Holcim’s dedication to the Metro Atlanta area and Southern region, according to the company, where its "innovative cement solutions align with growing demand for sustainable building practices".

“The rebrand signifies Holcim’s unwavering commitment to Atlanta construction and building companies, along with the greater community that has come to know us as a trusted partner,” said Lee Amick, general manager sales, Southeast Region, Holcim. “We’re looking forward to building on our long-standing reputation for reliability, dependability, and assurance, now further rooted in sustainability and a profound dedication to environmental responsibility.”

