Canada welcomes government CCUS commitment

23 November 2023

The Cement Association of Canada (CAC) says it is pleased to support the measures and investments announced in the Federal Fall Economic Statement to advance the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Investment Tax Credits (CCUS ITC) and others. According to the CAC, it is essential that Canada keeps pace with other jurisdictions such as the US and the EU in attracting investment in industrial decarbonisation.

“Attracting investment means that Canada’s economy remains competitive and retains good jobs, while staying ahead of the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions,” said the CAC in a statement.

Adam Auer, president and CEO of the CAC, added, “We commend the government’s recognition of the importance of carbon capture utilisation and storage in achieving our climate objectives. The cement industry is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and these investments will facilitate the deployment of innovative technologies that are essential for achieving our concrete zero sustainability action plan objectives.”

The CAC is reportedly also encouraged by the investments in housing announced in the Fall Economic Statement. As Canada’s population continues to grow, so does the need for housing. The investments in the housing sector not only address this demand but also pave the way for the development of more energy-efficient, more climate resilient and environmentally-friendly homes.

“The use of innovative building materials and sustainable construction practices is paramount in achieving these goals, and cement and concrete will play a pivotal role in this process,” says the CAC.

Published under