MPA deeply disappointed at lack of Government CBAM announcement

27 November 2023

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) is deeply disappointed by the lack of commitment to a UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the Autumn Statement. This missed opportunity should be urgently followed by publication of the promised consultation response announcing introduction of a CBAM.



"Failure to take this opportunity to demonstrate support for energy intensive industries, including cement, adds further uncertainty to the creation of a level playing field on carbon cost with overseas competitors, putting at risk domestic production and long-term investment in decarbonisation," said the MPA.



The MPA believes that higher energy costs and historically higher carbon costs compared to international competitors, are undermining UK cement production. "This is contributing to an increasing share of the UK cement market being supplied from other countries that do not account for its carbon impact, " said the MPA.



The MPA has been calling for a CBAM covering cement as a method of equalising carbon costs between domestic producers and imports. Maintaining fair competition for UK plants is essential to ensure a reliable source of domestically produced cement and avoid the challenges associated with international trading markets. A well-designed, watertight CBAM can help maintain a level playing field with international competitors and reduce the risk of carbon leakage to countries with less onerous climate policies.



A UK CBAM has also become more urgent following the establishment of the EU CBAM, and its full implementation in 2026. "This creates a risk of significant volumes of imports, that currently go into the EU from non-EU producers without effective carbon pricing, being diverted to the UK unless a similar mechanism is put in place," added the MPA. Dr Diana Casey, MPA’s Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change, said: “Levelling the carbon cost between domestic production and imports is vital to attract the investment required to decarbonise and ensure our long-term security of supply. The UK Government must urgently commit to a CBAM on cement.”

